Alleged semi-automatic rifle shooting in Warren

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Police are responding to calls about a possible semi-automatic rifle shooting in Warren. 

Records from Trumbull County dispatch say someone called around 8:05 p.m. claiming they heard 20 gunshots fired and watched someone get in a car and drive south on Laird Avenue.

The caller said they saw two black males wearing black clothes get into a white SUV. 

Shell casings were later found near the home at 1149 Edgewood Street. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for the latest details. 

