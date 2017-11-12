Alleged semi-automatic rifle shooting in Warren

Police are responding to calls about a possible semi-automatic rifle shooting in Warren.

Records from Trumbull County dispatch say someone called around 8:05 p.m. claiming they heard 20 gunshots fired and watched someone get in a car and drive south on Laird Avenue.

The caller said they saw two black males wearing black clothes get into a white SUV.

Shell casings were later found near the home at 1149 Edgewood Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for the latest details.