Shots ring out on Warren's Northeast side

Police are investigating after shots were fired on Warren's North East side Sunday night.

A caller to Trumbull County 9-1-1 reported hearing several gunshots from what sounded like a semi-automatic weapon in the area of Edgewood St. NE just after 8 pm.

The witness told the dispatcher that two men got into an SUV and drive away on Laird Ave.

Police recovered several shell casings from the area.

There are no reports of anyone being injured by the gunfire.