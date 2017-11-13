Ramp from I-80 WB to Salt Springs closed

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that beginning today, the ramp from I-80 westbound to Salt Springs Rd. will be closed through Monday, November 20, for pavement reconstruction.

The detour is I-80 westbound to State Route 11 southbound to Mahoning Ave. to State Route 11 northbound to I-80 eastbound to Salt Springs Rd.

In addition, ODOT says the following traffic pattern and ramp closures are currently in place along I-80:

Two lanes of I-80 will be maintained in both directions, however, motorists traveling on I-80 westbound are crossed over onto I-80 eastbound via a crossover condition.

The ramp from I-80 westbound to SR 711 southbound is CLOSED through late November for roadway widening. The detour is I-80 westbound to SR 193 to Gypsy Lane.

The ramp from I-80 eastbound to SR 11 northbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is I-680 southbound to SR 711 northbound to SR 11 northbound.

The ramp from SR 711 northbound to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is SR 711 northbound to Gypsy Lane to SR 193 northbound to I-80 eastbound.

The ramp from US 422 to I-80 westbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is US 422 to SR 711 southbound to I-680 northbound to I-80 westbound.

The ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is SR 711 southbound to Gypsy Lane eastbound to SR 193/Belmont Ave.

Also, Liberty St. between Motor Inn Dr. and Belmont Ave. is restricted to one lane for bridge construction through late November. Traffic is being maintained by a traffic signal.

The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between SR 11 and SR 193. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by September 2018.