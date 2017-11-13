Warren gas line replacement project getting underway

Dominion Energy Ohio is scheduled today to begin a $4.27 million dollar project to replace pipes, some of which were put into the ground 88 years ago.

The project may involve temporarily shutting off gas service to some Warren customers this fall and winter.

Dominion Energy OhioThe utility says some residents and businesses will have their gas cut off for one to three hours when crews are working to replace 26,056 feet of steel pipeline with corrosion-resistant coated steel or plastic line.

Dominion Energy Ohio or its contractors will need to turn off natural gas service to affected customers for a time, generally one to three hours, to facilitate replacement of the service lines, which connect company mainlines to homes and businesses.

Dominion Energy says it also will assume responsibility for the service lines, which run from the curb to the company's meter at customers' premises.



The company says it will attempt to notify affected customers 24 to 48 hours prior to arrange access.



The first project, scheduled to begin today, November 13, will replace 2,340 feet of 1943-vintage, bare steel pipeline with coated steel line and 7,425 feet of 1944-vintage bare steel pipeline with a medium-density plastic line.

The $1.499 million project will affect portions of Hoyt, Maple, Second, Third and Fourth streets and Hayes and Highland Avenues in the city and will include replacing 143 service lines.

Scheduled completion date is March 30, 2018.



The second project, scheduled to begin January 2, 2018, will replace 2,730 feet of 1953-vintage, steel pipeline with coated steel, and 5,582 feet of 1929-vintage bare steel pipeline with plastic line.

The $1.19 million project will affect portions of Highland Avenue SW, between Dover Avenue SW and Fourth Street SW in the city and Warren Township, and will include replacing 60 service lines.

Scheduled completion date is April 16, 2018.



The third project, slated to begin in February 2018, will replace 4,370 feet of 1943-vintage steel pipeline with coated steel line and 3,609 feet of 1924-vintage bare steel pipe with a medium-density plastic line.

The $1.6 million project will affect Tod Avenue within the city and will include replacing 49 service lines.

Projected completion date is in May 2018.

Project start and completion dates are weather permitting, according to Dominion.

The company says crews may need to perform additional work at customers' homes or businesses, at no charge, including:

Inspecting and testing any interior service lines

Verifying the reading on an inside meter

Replacing the service line, which delivers natural gas from the main line to the gas meter

Changing the gas meter

Dominion Energy Ohio says its personnel, or a qualified contractor working for the company, will relight customer appliances once work is complete.

If a problem is discovered with any of the house lines, which run from the gas meter to the natural gas appliances, it is the responsibility of the property owner to have the repairs made by a qualified plumber or contractor.



Once the work is complete, restoration will begin as soon as weather permits, including street paving, driveways, and approaches. Typical yard restoration is limited to grading and seeding.



Dominion Energy Ohio will post informational signs in the area where work is being performed. Further details will be available online at www.dominionenergy.com, keyword: Pipeline Replacement, and by calling Dominion, toll-free, at 1-800-362-7557, between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Customers also may send questions by e-mail to Dominion's Ohio Construction Support Department at OhioConstructionSupport@dominionenergy.com.