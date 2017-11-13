Matthew Stafford helps Lions come back and beat Browns 38-24

Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jamie Collins is done for the season with a sprained right knee ligament.More >>
Youngstown State men's assistant basketball coach Paul Molinari has been suspended a total of four games after a self-reported NCAA violation earlier this year.More >>
LeBron James says his belief that the Knicks should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr. wasn't meant to slight Frank Ntilikina, though it was intended as a swipe at Phil Jackson.More >>
Asia Durr scored a career-high 47 points, including 13 of her team's 15 in overtime, to lead No. 9 Louisville to a 95-90 victory over fifth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop had his second strong performance on his path to injury recovery with 22 points and 10 rebounds when Ohio State defeated Radford 82-72 on Sunday.More >>
Ohio State got a victory and some teaching points from its 82-72 win over Radford on Sunday.More >>
Matthew Stafford lofted a 29-yard, tiebreaking touchdown to Eric Ebron early in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Lions went on to beat the winless Cleveland Browns 38-24 Sunday.More >>
