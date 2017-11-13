Youngstown man sentenced for death of man found in burning car

A Youngstown man has been sentenced for his part in the shooting death of a Masury man whose body was found in a burning car on the city's East Side last year.

Akeem Brown, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Anthony Bianco.

Brown was sentenced immediately to nine years in prison on the manslaughter charge, as well as drug and weapons charges.

Murder and robbery charges were dropped.

The body of 51-year-old Bianco was found in the burning car along Seifert Avenue near Knapp Avenue on July 15, 2016.

Bianco's body was so badly burned, authorities could not make an immediate identification

Brown and 22-year-old Destany Phillips were both charged with murder in the case.

Phillips has been in the Mahoning County jail since her arrest in July 2016, awaiting trial on the murder charge.