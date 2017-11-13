Police: Ex-boyfriend jailed in stabbing of teen and her mom

PARMA, Ohio (AP) - Police have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of stabbing and wounding his teenage ex-girlfriend and her mother at a suburban Cleveland home.

Parma police say the 17-year-old girl called 911 on Sunday night to report that someone was trying to kill her and her mother. Responding officers found the suspect in the driveway with a cut on one hand, and the teen and her mother inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

All three were taken to a Cleveland hospital. Police say the victims were in stable condition on Monday.

The suspect, a Parma Heights man, was treated at the hospital and then transferred to jail. Police haven't released his name.

