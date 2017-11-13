Engineer to host public meeting on Western Reserve roundabout

The Mahoning County Engineer's Office is looking for community input on a project that would bring a new roundabout to the popular intersection known as "Five Points".

The intersection of Western Reserve Road, N. Lima Road and Springfield Road in Poland and Springfield Townships, is currently composed of 5 legs controlled by stop signs in each direction.

Engineer Pat Ginetti's Office says that the existing 5-leg intersection leads to driver confusion and delayed stop times resulting in congestion during peak hours.

Ginetti said more than 10,000 vehicles pass through the intersection every day. He also told 21 News that they've received complaints for several years, asking the office to do something to alleviate congestion in the intersection.

During the public involvement meeting officials will present and discuss the proposed roundabout and take public comments regarding its social, economic and environmental impacts.

Acquisition or land around the project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2018.

Construction on the $1,556,000 is scheduled to begin in summer of 2019.

An open house public involvement meeting will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the New Life Christian Church located at 2250 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, Ohio, 44514.

Comments may also be submitted to:

Mike Stipetich

Mahoning County Engineer's Office

940 Bears Den Road

Youngstown, OH 44511

MStipetich@mahoningcountyoh.gov

330-799-1581, Ext. 8112

The final date to submit comments is Friday, January 12, 2018.

If you are unable to attend the public involvement meeting, the meeting materials and additional project information will be available on the MCEO website home page.

Ginetti said that roundabouts are proven to decrease the odds of fatal accidents because the risk of a t-bone collision is erased.