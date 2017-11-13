YSU men's assistant coach Molinari suspended four games

Youngstown State men's assistant basketball coach Paul Molinari has been suspended a total of four games after a self-reported NCAA violation earlier this year.

The University, which imposed the suspension, is not specifically saying what the violation is, but say it's a "level 3" which is the lowest according to the NCAA.

Molinari was not on the bench for the Penguins opener against Kent State on Saturday and is expected to return later this month.

He was an assistant under Calhoun at Fairmont State last year.