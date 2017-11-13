Police: Man shoots doctor outside hospital, kills himself

An appellate court has found that a Trumbull County judge did nothing wrong when he commented on the heroin epidemic before sentencing a Warren man for drug trafficking.More >>
Police in Massillon, Ohio say a “mutual love interest” was behind the shooting death of a doctor who was a Youngstown State University graduate.More >>
The wife of a Warren man who died in the Trumbull County Jail earlier this year has filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against the county commissioners, Sheriff Paul Monroe, jail medical director Dr. Phillip Malvasi, as well as unnamed corrections officers.More >>
There's just ten days until Black Friday and once again big screen TVs are expected to be one of the biggest door buster deals.More >>
A Pennsylvania state budget that relies heavily on one-time cash infusions is facing a $200 million lawsuit in federal court.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man beat his 4-month-old daughter to death because she would not stop crying.More >>
A federal judge is deciding whether a dog trained to help an Ohio State University student during panic attacks can stay at her sorority house despite another student's allergy.More >>
Ohio is starting final preparations for executing a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he's put to death this week.More >>
Maine farmers have donated 40,000 pounds (18,143 kilograms) of potatoes to a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A man and a woman have been ordered to stand trial in the beating death of a northwestern Pennsylvania woman whose body was set on fire.More >>
A retired college faculty member has been placed on probation in connection with a phone call threatening to blow up an elementary school.More >>
Police say an 18-year-old suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed in a suburban Cleveland home.More >>
A wrongful death lawsuit alleges that an Ohio man previously imprisoned for killing his pregnant girlfriend was improperly discharged from a hospital hours before fatally shooting three people in Dayton last year.More >>
Police say an 18-year-old suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed in a suburban Cleveland home.More >>
The attorneys representing convicted Ohio serial killer Anthony Kirkland have quit because they say he discussed his case with another attorney and they cannot ethically represent him.More >>
