A Chilly, Cloudy Week Unfolding

After a damp and chilly Monday, we expect clouds to stick around into much of the day Tuesday. There may be some patchy drizzle early in the day. Temperatures will be around 7 degrees below average in the afternoon hours.

A cold front is likely to bring another round of rain showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. In the wake of the front, temperatures will struggle under a thick veil of clouds on Thursday.

A powerful low pressure system will drag another cold front through the region Saturday into Saturday night. Ahead of the front, showers and possible thunder are in the forecast for Saturday. The wind will become strong and gusts over 50 mph will be possible. Sharply colder air will plunge into Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday; lake-effect snow and gusty winds are likely.