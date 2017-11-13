Investment firm ranks Cruze in top 10 for best-selling cars

A financial analysis and investment firm have put General Motors' Chevy Cruze on the top ten list of best-selling cars of 2017.

In an article published by the Motley Fool, analysts say the Chevy Cruze is the 8th best selling car so far this year.

During GM's third-quarter report, the company reported that sales of the Cruze were up 3.4% from the same time last year.

Despite the growth in sales for the Cruze, the third quarter earnings report General Motors reported the worst sales performance of the Lordstown made Cruzes over the past twelve months.

GM on Wednesday reported that it delivered 11,129 of the small, Lordstown-manufactured cars in October; a 35% drop in sales from the same month last year.

With 160,363 Chevy Cruzes sold since early January, the Cruze is still GM's best-selling passenger car, with the Malibu coming in second with 155,809 models sold so far this year.

The Malibu is also on the list of best-selling cars, ranking ninth.

Also on the list are the Nissan Sentra and Altima, the Toyota Corolla and Camry, and the Honda Accord.

Topping out the rankings is the Honda Civic.