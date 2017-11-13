Heroin, crack cocaine, Suboxone and cash seized from Warren home

After a five-month investigation, the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Tactical Entry Team was able to seize approximately 15 grams of heroin, approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine, 22 Suboxone strips, two bottles of codeine and a small amount of heroin from a house on the 600 block of Lener Avenue SW in Warren.

During the search warrant, a digital scale, packaging material and approximately $5,000 was also recovered.

Tashi Johnson, the target of the investigation, was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Johnson is being held on a probation violation which is a result of a prior drug conviction.

Prosecutors plan to charge Johnson, who is due in court on Tuesday, with a number of drug trafficking charges.