2 ordered to trial in slaying of woman, body found set afire

FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) - A man and a woman have been ordered to stand trial in the beating death of a northwestern Pennsylvania woman whose body was set on fire.

Twenty-eight-year-old Richard Kennedy and 32-year-old Amanda Cypher are charged in the death of 25-year-old Tausha Baker.

A judge on Monday held all charges against them for trial in Venango County.

Local and state police allege that they killed the victim at a residence in Franklin in October and then tried to conceal the crime by burning her body in Frenchcreek Township later that day.

Firefighters called to douse a brushfire found the body of the victim, and an autopsy concluded that Baker died of multiple types of trauma.

