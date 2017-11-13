Great Groceries: Mini Cinnamon Rolls

Mini Cinnamon Rolls

1 package seamless premade dough

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

2 tsp. vanilla extract, divided

1 stick butter, divided

1/2 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. whole milk



Preheat oven to 375º.

Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface until it measures a 24 x 16-inch rectangle. Combine brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a small mixing bowl. Spread 1/2 stick melted butter over dough, then cover with brown sugar mixture. Using a pizza cutter, cut 24 strips of dough. Roll each up into a tight roll.

Place rolls into a lightly greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish and bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the centers are lightly golden brown.

Remove from oven and allow to cool. Prepare frosting by combining cream cheese, 1/2 stick softened butter, powdered sugar, milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla in a small mixing bowl. Beat together until smooth; once rolls are cool, spread frosting on each roll.