Tips for buying the right TV this Black Friday

There's just ten days until Black Friday and once again big screen TVs are expected to be one of the biggest door buster deals.

Before you rush into the crowds, it's best to do your research.

"Samsung, Sony, and LG are going to be the top models that have the best promotional prices and values," said Best Buy Sales Consultant Alex Cornicelli. "The next level models that do have 4K and HDR are Hisense and Vizio, all those companies have great products. Now our in house brand, Isingnia, is also a phenomenal product."

The 'big thing' this year is HDR. That stands for High Dynamic Range.

"HDR is a product that provides the best picture quality possible and it gives you the best contrast for experience and cinematic value," explained Cornicelli.

According to Cornicelli, curved screen TVs have dropped off in popularity but, are still available and 4K is the new standard in resolution. He says any 4K TV is a smart TV.

How "smart" can TVs be? That' depends on which one you buy.

"Now depending on the brand it's going to be a Roku TV or a Smart TV. Roku doesn't allow you to broadcast your internet or your dot coms, where a Smart TV does," said Cornicelli.

There's also ones that can be controlled with you smart phone or tablet.

