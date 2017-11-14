Judge weighs sorority sisters' dispute over dog

A federal judge is deciding whether a dog trained to help an Ohio State University student during panic attacks can stay at her sorority house despite another student's allergy.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the university ordered Madeleine Entine to remove her dog, Cory, from the Chi Omega sorority house because another resident complained that the dog inflamed her allergies and, in turn, her Crohn's disease.

A school official determined that both students were protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the only solution was to allow the person who signed up for their room first to stay in the house.

Entine filed a temporary restraining order against the university on Oct. 26. A judge is weighing whether to issue a permanent injunction allowing her and the dog to stay.

