Mostly Cloudy & Chilly Day

Clouds win most of today before some late day sunshine just before the sun sets.

Today's another below average day with highs only in the lower to mid-40s. The clearing that takes place tonight will help temperatures fall to the lower 30s early tomorrow morning.

Sunshine will start Wednesday before clouds increase and rain is likely after 5 pm.

Thursday may bring stay shower or two but will be otherwise dry, cloudy & breezy.

Winds will be a big story this weekend with gusts near 50 mph possible. Saturday will likely bring rain with a possible thunderstorm before snow showers fly Sunday. Temperatures will be quite cold by the end of the weekend and early next week.