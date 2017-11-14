Court rules on Trumbull judge's comments about heroin epidemic

A Beaver Twp man has been charged with public indecency after a newspaper delivery person complained to police.More >>
Local police departments will be out in force this weekend, looking for distracted and impaired drivers.
An early morning chase in North Lima came to an end after police found the suspect hiding in the brush.
A Trumbull County Judge has sentenced a convicted rapist to at least 25 years behind bars for raping a young girl.
Every year AAA honors local police departments who they feel place a special focus on traffic safety.
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man beat his 4-month-old daughter to death because she would not stop crying.
A federal judge is deciding whether a dog trained to help an Ohio State University student during panic attacks can stay at her sorority house despite another student's allergy.
Ohio is starting final preparations for executing a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he's put to death this week.
Maine farmers have donated 40,000 pounds (18,143 kilograms) of potatoes to a Pennsylvania church.
A man and a woman have been ordered to stand trial in the beating death of a northwestern Pennsylvania woman whose body was set on fire.
A retired college faculty member has been placed on probation in connection with a phone call threatening to blow up an elementary school.
Police say an 18-year-old suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed in a suburban Cleveland home.
A wrongful death lawsuit alleges that an Ohio man previously imprisoned for killing his pregnant girlfriend was improperly discharged from a hospital hours before fatally shooting three people in Dayton last year.
Police say an 18-year-old suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed in a suburban Cleveland home.
The attorneys representing convicted Ohio serial killer Anthony Kirkland have quit because they say he discussed his case with another attorney and they cannot ethically represent him.
