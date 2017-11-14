Suspects say attempted robbery of Youngstown business was a 'joke'

It may not have been very funny to the employee of a Youngstown business after two masked men told him that an apparent robbery attempt was nothing more than a joke.

The man working behind the counter at the Rainbow Red and White store told officers that two men, one wearing a black mask and the other wearing a white mask, walked into the business on Elm Street at around 7 pm Monday.

According to the police report, one of the men pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the employee and said: “give me everything”.

Just as it appeared that the other suspect was getting ready to jump over the counter, the man with the gun stopped pointing it at the employee and lowered his mask telling him it was all a joke.

He attempted to shake the hand of the employee, who refused.

Both men left the store without taking anything.

The employee told officers he has seen the one man in the store before but didn't know his name or where he lives.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the two suspects.