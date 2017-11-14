Beaver police catch chase suspect hiding in bushes

An early morning chase in North Lima came to an end after police found the suspect hiding in the brush.

Beaver Township Police say early Tuesday morning they attempted to pull over a car with a male driver.

Officers say the suspect, whom they have identified as 39-year-old Michael Howell of Alliance, crashed the car, jumped out and fled on foot.

Police tell 21 News that a K-9 Officer was already in the nearby area, and was able to quickly begin a pursuit.

Authorities say Howell was apprehended a short time later near the intersection of Market Street and W. South Range Road.

Officials say at this point they believe Howell ran because there was a small amount of marijuana in the car. Police also say they believe that Howell has several warrants out for his arrest from other jurisdictions.

Beaver Township Police say charges will likely be filed against Howell for Tuesday morning's chase.