$1 million bond for Warren man charged with raping two women and teen

Bond has been set at $1 million for a Warren man who is now accused of raping two ex-girlfriends and one of their daughters.

Thirty-five-year-old Keion Stella was arraigned Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas court on 27 charges including multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, burglary, and assault.

A 40-year-old woman told Warren police in early October that Stella raped her and her 16-year-old daughter at gunpoint, holding the two against their will.

According to the indictment, Stella inserted the barrel of a gun into at least one of the victim's vaginal opening on two separate occasions.

Both mother and daughter were treated at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after the incident.

Stella, who was employed by Meridian Services, faces similar charges in Mahoning County where a grand jury indicted him for allegedly forcing another former girlfriend in Youngstown to tie up her own children before raping her.

In that case, Stella is charged with three counts of kidnapping and nine counts of rape.