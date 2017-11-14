Report: Masked men rob Warren's Pit Stop

Warren police are reviewing security video in hopes of identifying the two men who robbed an Elm Road gas station Monday night.

Officers were called to the Pit Stop when a passerby spotted the robbery taking place outside the business at around 11 pm.

The Pit Stop employee told officers he had just closed up for the night and was carrying nearly $5,500 in a brown paper bag when he was confronted by two masked men. One of them pulled out a gun.

According to the police report, one of the men grabbed the bag then ran away from the building.

Police searched the area, including a nearby vacant house, but couldn't find the suspects.