Canfield Pewee team finishes third in state

SANDUSKY, Ohio -

 The Canfield peewee football team finished third in the state at a recent tournament in Sandusky, Ohio.

The team finished 3-1 in the eight-team event and had to deal with unseasonably cold temperatures during the two-day event.

The Cardinals played two games a day and is coached by Christian Syrianoudis.

Congratulations Cardinals on a great season!

