Warren man arrested at blood-splattered home

Warren police have charged a man with felonious assault after finding a wounded woman and a bloody scene at a Vernon Street NW home.

Police were called to the home Monday afternoon after a downstairs neighbor heard the woman screaming.

According to a police report, officers found the 47-year-old woman with blood squirting from her hand.

She told officers that she had been arguing with her 32-year-old boyfriend Terry Gray when he allegedly grabbed two kitchen knives and began swinging them at her.

Police found blood on the steps leading into the apartment, the bathroom, the kitchen sink and floor, and the bedroom.

It appeared that an effort had been made to clean up some of the blood, according to the report.

After Gray was arrested, he first told police that he wasn't even at the house, and came there to help his girlfriend who had cut herself while cutting potatoes.

Police say he later changed his story saying he was at the house.

According to the report, Gray kicked the window of the police cruiser and told officers he had already served an eleven-year prison sentence and was not afraid of fighting the police.

Gray was taken to the Trumbull County Jail where he was arraigned in Trumbull County Court by video.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, bond was set at $35,000 and another court date of November 20 was set for Gray.

The girlfriend was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of what police describe as a severe laceration.