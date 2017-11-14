Six Valley police departments honored by AAA

Every year AAA honors local police departments who they feel place a special focus on traffic safety.

This year, six local police departments are taking home honors.

The awards are broken down into four categories: platinum, gold, silver, and bronze.

Both the Canfield Police Department and the Newton Falls Police Department were awarded silver awards.

Bazetta Township and New Middletown Police Departments were given bronze awards.

In Mercer County, both Greenville Police Department and Hermitage Police Department were honored.

"We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program," said Lori Cook, AAA East Central Safety Advisor. "Each organization has gone above and beyond their call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents."

AAA East Central conducts a variety of free highway safety programs throughout Ohio focusing on all age groups.

The Club also partners with law enforcement and safety agencies on initiatives to improve the safety of the community and local highways.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 81 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.