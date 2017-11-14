Newton Falls man gets 25-to-life in prison for raping 12-year-old

A Trumbull County Judge has sentenced a convicted rapist to at least 25 years behind bars for raping a young girl.

Thirty-nine-year-old Craig Gillette was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison on two felony charges of rape and three charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a 12-year-old.

Gillette was convicted on the charges by a jury late last month.

He was sentenced to 10 years to life on each count of rape, and five years for a count of unlawful conduct with a minor. Each of those sentences must be served consecutively.

An additional five years was added on for the second and third counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, however, those years are to be served concurrently.

Gillette was arrested in July of last year after being secretly indicted by the Trumbull County Grand Jury on two counts of rape and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The incidents occurred over a year-long period from fall 2012 to October 2013 according to the indictment.