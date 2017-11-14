OVI checkpoint planned this weekend in Mahoning County

Local police departments will be out in force this weekend, looking for distracted and impaired drivers.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced a sobriety checkpoint sometime during the weekend of November 17th-19th.

The task force says that saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the county during the weekend as well.

The announcement does not specify when or where the checkpoint will be held. However, the task force says those details will be released at a later time.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.