Beaver Twp. man charged with public indecency says wind was to blame

A Beaver Township man has been charged with public indecency after a newspaper delivery person complained to police.

Earlier this month, a Vindicator delivery person told Beaver Township police that she was delivering papers when 60-year-old Stephen Fabry exposed himself to her.

According to a police report, when officers called Fabry, he said that he had been taking out the trash when the wind blew open his robe.

Fabry reportedly told police that the paper carrier pulled up just as a wind gust blew open his robe and that it was an isolated incident.

Fabry was issued a summons for court on Tuesday.