Thousands of hoverboards recalled for fire, explosion risks

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of nearly 14,000 hoverboards on Tuesday.

The recall covers seven different brands of hoverboards and says that the lithium-ion battery packs in the hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

The CPSC recommends that consumers immediately stop using the boards and contact the company for a refund.

The Products covered under the recall include:

Smart Balance Wheel Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Sold at Salvage World

Consumer contact: 888-726-9603 from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.salvageworldllc.com

Units: 700

Drone Nerds Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Sold at Drone Nerds

Consumer contact: 888-785-7543 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at hbrecall@gmail.com

Units: 700

Go Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Sold at Village Mart Stores

Consumer Contact: 800-780-5231 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT or online at www.villagemart.com

Units: 1,800

iHoverspeed Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Sold on Amazon.com, iHoverspeed.com, and other online retailers

Consumer Contact: Simplified Wireless toll-free at 833-220-1212 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday

Units: 900

iLive Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Sold at Ace Hardware and hhgregg stores nationwide, Heartland America catalogs and online at AceHardware.com and hhgregg.com

Consumer Contact: 800-311-9263 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or online at www.iliveelectronics.com

Units: 8,700

Tech Drift Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Sold on www.techdrift.com and www.amazon.com

Consumer Contact: 800-491-0264 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email techdriftmyk@gmail.com

Units: 100

Sonic Smart Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Sold at Dollar Mania stores

Consumer contact: 844-333-4457 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online on the Dollar Mania Facebook page

Units: 1,000

For more information on the recalls, visit the Consumer Products Safety Commission website.