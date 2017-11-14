Great Groceries: Turkey Panini with Apple - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Turkey Panini with Apple

Posted: Updated:

Turkey Panini with Apple

1 Tbsp. plain Greek yogurt
1 Tbsp. ground mustard
2 whole wheat sandwich thins, sliced
3 oz. turkey breast
1 oz. Cheddar cheese, thinly sliced
1/2 Gala apple, sliced
1/2 cup arugula or spinach


Preheat panini maker.

In a small bowl, stir together yogurt and mustard. Spread yogurt sauce on both halves of each sandwich thin. Divide turkey breast, cheese, apple and arugula evenly between two sandwiches. Grill sandwiches on panini maker until the cheese is melted and bread is toasted.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms