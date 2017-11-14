Great Groceries: Turkey Panini with Apple

Turkey Panini with Apple

1 Tbsp. plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. ground mustard

2 whole wheat sandwich thins, sliced

3 oz. turkey breast

1 oz. Cheddar cheese, thinly sliced

1/2 Gala apple, sliced

1/2 cup arugula or spinach



Preheat panini maker.

In a small bowl, stir together yogurt and mustard. Spread yogurt sauce on both halves of each sandwich thin. Divide turkey breast, cheese, apple and arugula evenly between two sandwiches. Grill sandwiches on panini maker until the cheese is melted and bread is toasted.