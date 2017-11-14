Warren's Mocha House plans expansion

A longtime favorite eatery in Warren is planning an expansion.

A sign outside the family-owned Mocha House says "25 Years and Still Brewing" and according to the owners still growing.



"Rapid growth, our company over the years, we're running out of room and trying to take care of our customers," said Bill Axiotis.



Back the early 90s the Mocha House was on the cutting edge of coffee houses, with a home-like atmosphere. Over the years, it's menu expanded and its luncheon specials and baked goods continue to attract customers from far and wide. So now a major two-phase expansion is planned.



"We'll quadruple the size of our bakery, we're excited about that. Also, we're going to expand our kitchen to probably double the size," Axiotis said.



The growth will also bring new employment opportunities to the company. "Probably 12 to 15 jobs within the next two years," said co-owner Nick Liakaris.



The owners say they love Warren and they hope their project will spur other development for the downtown.



"We're excited about Warren. We hope that this little push that we're doing, plus a couple of developers that are moving into our area, are really going to be key to the growth for downtown Warren and for the future of our area," Liakaris said.



The goal is to have the project completed by early spring. "We want to get through our holiday season right now. But six months is our target date that we think we'll have everything done," Axiotis said.