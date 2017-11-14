Unsettled Weather To Continue - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Unsettled Weather To Continue

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

Some sunshine will be followed by thickening clouds on Wednesday as a cold front tracks toward the Valley. Rain showers will become likely by early evening. The threat for a shower will continue into the overnight hours. 

A grey, cold day is in store for Thursday and there could be a touch of rain at times, mainly in the morning. 

Friday will be a decent day with sunshine gradually dimming behind increasing high clouds in the afternoon. A powerful low pressure system will drag a strong cold front through northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania late Saturday. Rain will visit frequently and the wind will strengthen. Some gusts to 50-55 will be possible by late in the day. 

In the wake of the front, a sharply colder day is in the forecast for Sunday and there will likely be some snow showers around. 

