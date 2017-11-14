Massillion doctor killed in parking lot grew up in Mahoning Valley

The medical community of Stark County is mourning the death of a doctor who grew up in the Mahoning Valley.

Dr. George Seese was gunned down outside a Massillion hospital in an apparent murder-suicide Monday.

Dr. Seese, known as Skip by his friends, graduated from Springfield Local Schools. He then went to Youngstown State University and graduated from there in 1980. After that, it was medical school and then an internship in Massillion.

That's where he would eventually stay and raise his 13 children, ranging in age from five to 32. The cardiologist had thousands of patients over the years.

"I hear a lot of good things about him from my patients," said Dr. Scott Williams of Stark Medical Specialties. "I had a person last week say he would not be here if it weren't for Doctor Seese. Frankly, I hear that a lot."

Seese practiced at several hospitals including Union Hospital in Dover.

Darrin Lautenschleger, Director Community Relations at Union, said, "Dr. Seese had a sterling reputation as you can imagine with numbers of patients that he's seen through the years and was well regarded by the staff that he dealt with here at Union Hospital."

Dr. Seese was the president and senior member of Stark Medical Specialties in Massillion. His staff was devastated by what happened and you could tell he was very close to them.

"He very sincerely cared for the staff. I could just tell whenever something happened to someone he would come and be the first person to put his arms around you and tell you it's going to be ok. He was very dedicated to his kids and very dedicated to this practice. This practice was his second family," added Dr. Williams.

The shooting happened outside Affinity Medical Center in Massillon.

Police say the doctor and the gunman shared a mutual love interest.

