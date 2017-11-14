Police say driver overdoses in Shenango Twp. with mom in car

Pennsylvania State Police used several doses of Naloxone to revive a man they believe overdosed behind the wheel of a car in Lawrence County.

Officials say the man's 79-year-old mother was a passenger in the vehicle that was found to have a large amount of marijuana inside.

According to a press release, on Tuesday morning a trooper noticed 54-year-old Johnny Bailey, of Clarion, driving erratically on State Route 388. According to the release, Bailey was driving off of the roadway, through yards and striking mailboxes.

The trooper tried to pull Bailey over, but Bailey continued onto State Route 65. According to the release, Bailey's vehicle was eventually forced off of the roadway when he went into the oncoming traffic lane.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, Bailey was found unresponsive and believed to be in an "overdose state." Troopers administered multiple doses of Naloxone.

Bailey is now charged with DUI, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, recklessly endangering another person and several traffic offenses.

Bailey was taken to a nearby hospital.

