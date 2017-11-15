Man shot on Youngstown's West Side wanted by police

A man shot on Youngstown's West Side early Wednesday is wanted by police.

Police say 24-year-old Keith Phillips, Jr. was shot in front of his grandfather's home on the 100 block of North Richview Avenue at around 1:30 am.

When officers arrived, they were told that Phillips had been driven to St. Elizabeth Hospital by his father.

A police report describes the injury to Phillips as minor.

As it turns out, there are warrants for the arrest of Phillips on charges of drug possession, driving without a license and a turn signal violation.

According to court records, a warrant was issued Phillips' arrest in April 2016 when he didn't appear in Youngstown Municipal Court for the drug possession charge.

Police have placed a hold on Phillips for when he's released from the hospital.

The police report does not indicate if detectives have a motive for the shooting.

No suspects are in custody.