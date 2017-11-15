Liberty police seek help in solving Chad Anthony's theft

The Liberty Township Police Department is taking to social media in the hopes of solving a crime.

The police department has posted surveillance photos on its Facebook page that are dated October 9.

According to the post, the man seen in the pictures is being investigated for a theft from Chad Anthony's Italian Grille and Pub on Belmont Avenue.

Police say the man can be seen on surveillance video arriving in a tan Nissan passenger car and looking at some items that were left behind the building.

According to police, the man later returned in a gray Dodge Truck and loaded the items in the bed of his truck before driving away.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call the Liberty police tips line at 330-539-9830 or send them a message on Facebook.

Police say all information will be considered confidential.