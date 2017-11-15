Environmentalists sue to stop Columbiana County natural gas pipeline

An environmental watchdog group is suing to stop construction of the 255 mile-long pipeline that would carry natural gas from southern Columbiana County to Michigan.

Appalachian Mountain Advocates, on behalf of the Sierra Club, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to allow construction of the Nexus pipeline.

They also notified the FERC that they intend to seek emergency relief preventing the pipeline's construction while FERC reviews the group's earlier request for rehearing, calling for a new and comprehensive examination of whether the NEXUS pipeline is necessary.

According to the Sierra Club, the FERC often issues orders delaying the decision process so that by the time legal considerations are heard, the pipeline could already be constructed.

The lawsuit wants to halt the FERC's order authorizing construction of the pipeline until the commission makes a decision on their request for rehearing.

The Sierra Club argues that the pipeline isn't really needed and would cross several waterways along its path.