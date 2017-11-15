Boardman dealership moves sales staff back to storm damaged building

A Boardman auto dealership damaged by a storm earlier this month is making progress in getting operations back to normal.

Sweeney Buick GMC announced on Wednesday that its sales operations are working again out of their building at 7997 Market Street.

The building received major water and structural damage to the service and parts operations as well as some executive offices and storage area when a storm moved through on November 5.

Since the storm, Sweeney Buick GMC has been combining operations in their Sweeney Chevrolet building at 8010 Market Street across the street.

While the sales department is now open at Sweeney Buick GMC, the service and parts department will continue operating in the Sweeney Chevrolet building until further repairs can be made.

“The community support has been really amazing.” Said Alexa Sweeney Blackann, Vice President. “We are getting back on our feet every day.”

The National Weather Service says damage was caused by a "downburst" with winds estimated at 95 to 100 miles per hour.