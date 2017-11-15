Niles man sentenced for endangering autistic child

A Niles man has been sentenced to spend the next six months in jail after pleading guilty to child endangering.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan handed the sentence on Tuesday to David Russell.

The 36-year-old St. John Avenue man was originally charged with domestic violence last year after Niles Police investigated claims that he had struck a thirteen-year-old autistic family member and held the boy's head underwater to the point where he couldn't breathe.

Police contacted Children's Services even though they couldn't see any visible injuries and the teen appeared to be in good condition.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury issued a secret indictment in January charging Russell with child endangering.

The indictment noted that Russel had previously been convicted, or plead guilty to domestic violence in Girard and Niles Municipal Courts, as well as Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

In July, Russell pleaded guilty to the less serious charge of child endangering, which is a misdemeanor.