Super Bowl raffle to raise money for the United Way

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is looking to score a touchdown during their 2017 fundraising campaign.

And now, football fans can help out, and try to score a seat at the NFL's biggest game of the year.

The United Way has partnered with the NFL Alumni Association in order to raffle off a trip to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, MN on February 4, 2018.

But if football isn't your thing, the first place winner will be able to choose a $5,000 cash prize instead.

There will also be a second place prize of $1,000 and a third prize of $500.

Tickets are currently on sale for $100 each, however, the United Way will only sell 250 tickets.

All of the proceeds from the raffle go to benefit the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. In the Valley, the United Way runs and promotes programs that assist children and families in need around the community.

The winner will be drawn on November 30, 2017, at the Lake Club.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 330.746.8494 or email rsebest@ymvunitedway.org.