Youngstown community group hosting job fair Thursday

The Taft Promise Neighborhood is looking to help community members find work and has groups lined up to help shepherd those in need of new careers.

A job fair is scheduled for Thursday, November 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Youngstown Metro Assembly Church on South Avenue.

A resume writing class will be conducted prior to the Job Fair on Monday, November 13th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Taft School, 730 E. Avondale Avenue in Youngstown.

Recruiters from more than a dozen local institutions, businesses, and organizations will be present to take employment applications and resumes from Youngstown residents.

TPN has also invited attorneys from Community Legal Aid Services who will conduct legal clinics to assist job seekers who may need assistance with driver's license issues, advice on obtaining a Certificate of Qualification for Employment (CQE), or help with some other obstacles to employment.

The job fair and resume writing class are both felon-friendly.

Taft Promise Neighborhood was organized in 2014 to revitalize and strengthen the neighborhood surrounding Taft School on Youngstown's south side.

The job fair is open to any Youngstown resident.