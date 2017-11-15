Consumer chief Cordray reportedly resigns, considering run for Ohio governor

The director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reportedly announced that he is resigning, and could be running for the position of Ohio's next governor.

The Associated Press began reporting Wednesday morning that Richard Cordray, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, announced his resignation earlier the same morning.



AP is reporting that Cordray plans to resign by the end of November, and says that he is expected to return to Ohio and join the Democratic gubernatorial race.



Some Republicans had urged Trump to fire Cordray.

According to a CNN article from January 2017, two GOP Senators urged that president Trump's first acts in the White House should have included firing Cordray.

Cordray previously served as Ohio's Attorney General from 2009-2011.

Cordray has not yet officially announced any gubernatorial run in the Buckeye State.

If he were to announce a bid for the Governor's seat, Cordray would join Valley lawmaker State Senator Joe Schiavoni, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton and former state legislator Connie Pillich in the Democratic primary.

Just hours after the reports began, the Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken issued the following statement: