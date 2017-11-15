Canfield man pleads guilty to corrupting another with drugs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield man pleads guilty to corrupting another with drugs

Posted: Updated:
CANFIELD, Ohio -

A Canfield man has changed his plea in a case of corruption. 

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Beshara pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to one count of corrupting another with drugs. 

Beshara was secretly indicted by a grand jury earlier this year. 

The indictment alleged that he provided heroin that harmed another person.

Beshara is scheduled to be sentenced in January. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms