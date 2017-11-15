Damp and Chilly Thursday; Big Weekend Changes

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

After a wet end to the day Wednesday, showers will linger into parts of Thursday. Some wet snowflakes will probably mix with the raindrops on occasion. Temperatures are expected to rise very little; readings will remain in the upper 30s for most of the day.

Friday looks like a decent day to wrap of the work week. The powerful cold front we have been talking about all week is still on track to cross the area late in the day Saturday. Ahead of the front, wind-driven rain showers will visit frequently. A late-day thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Wind gusts may exceed 45 or even 50 mph.

Much colder air will surge into the Valley Saturday night, resulting in a changeover to snow showers. Sunday could feature some modest accumulations of snow, especially north of I-80. Temperatures will briefly moderate early next week.