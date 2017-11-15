Trumbull school receives $10,000 donation from Dollar General - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull school receives $10,000 donation from Dollar General

MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio -

After moving into the community, Dollar General decided to give back to a Trumbull County elementary school on Wednesday. 

Managers from the recently built Dollar General of Mesopotamia gave Mesopotamia Elementary School a $10,000 donation. 

The money will go toward a reading literacy program. 

The school says they are thankful for the donation from Dollar General. 

