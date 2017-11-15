Driver changes plea in fatal Columbiana County crash

A change of plea will mean prison time for a 19-year-old Columbiana man charged in a fatal traffic crash that killed his teenage friend.

Under a felony plea agreement, Jacob Chamberlain of East Palestine changed his plea to guilty on a total of seven charges in Colombiana County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

The charges include aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and three OVI charges for alcohol and marijuana.

Chamberlain admits to recklessly causing the death of 18-year-old Timothy Walton and critically injuring another passenger, 21-year-old Tyler Barnes, when his car crashed on May 26, 2016.

Chamberlain was the only person in the vehicle wearing a seat belt and he suffered moderate injuries.

Under the agreement, the prosecution says Chamberlain will be sentenced on the most serious of the charges.



"He'll be sentenced on the most serious aggravated vehicular homicide, the most serious aggravated vehicular assault, as well as one of the the misdemeanor OVI offenses," said Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Weikart said.



The state will be asking for a prison term of six years, and a lifetime drivers license suspension.

The mother of Tim Walton is glad the case is coming to an end and the family won't have to re-live everything at a trial.



"What I want people to take away from this is that drinking and driving kills, and you ultimately go to prison. So not only do you affect the person's life and their family that you killed, your family too is now affected because you're taking yourself away from your family," said Rachel Zubay.



Chamberlain remains free on bond pending his formal sentencing on February 1, 2018.

