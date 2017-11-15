Warren city leader wants more oversight of sober homes

They're the places recovering addicts turn to as they try to get back on their feet. Leaders in Warren say new sober homes are surfacing throughout the city.

"We want to make sure that the services being offered are the correct services for the people that are in these houses and somebody's not using these houses as a cash cow," said Jim Graham, President of Warren City Council.

Graham says he's fielding concerns and complaints from neighbors and members of the community who are worried about what happens at sober homes and halfway houses.

In order to better monitor the properties, Graham says he's calling on mayors and leaders from nearby communities, along with local state representatives, to meet and discuss the best paths forward for more oversight.

"I think if they're going to come to Warren, that's fine. We can't do anything about that because of the American Disabilities Act, but we can, I believe, do something about them complying with ordinances," Graham said.

Recovery homes are protected by the American Disabilities Act, which is federal law. Anyone can open a sober home.

While the state offers certifications, they're not mandatory.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board Executive Director April Caraway says her organization only steers recovering addicts to sober homes that do have a state certification and are reputable.

Graham says he's invited mayors from Girard, Niles and the Village of McDonald to attend a meeting on November 27.

Warren City Councilman Eddie Colbert tells 21 News he plans to attend the meeting. He says he's looking for more information about the city's ability to regulate sober homes. He says he sees cities including Niles and Youngstown using zoning laws to regulate them.