Salem adds new partner to keep Super Cruise rolling

A major announcement came on Wednesday about a big event in the city of Salem.

Back in September, the future of the Salem Super Cruise, an event that has drawn thousands to the city, was uncertain.

Now a local car club, with Valley roots dating back to the 1960s, has answered the call to keep the car cruise rolling into its 14th year.

At a news conference at Salem City Hall Wednesday, Mayor John Berlin and other city leaders made the announcement.

"We're very excited about having the Mahoning Valley Corvette Club come and pick up the show for its 14th year. We were left with needing someone like the Corvette club to come in and take care of the cars and perpetuate this for our city," said Berlin.



The Mahoning Valley Corvette Club formed in 1962. The non-profit car club hosts events that benefit charity, and earlier this year it made a generous donation to The Rescue Mission.

A portion of the money raised for the Salem Super Cruise 2018 will benefit the Second Harvest Foodbank.



"This is one of the premier car shows in the state in my opinion. It's a fantastic opportunity for people to get together have a lot of fun and ultimately the funds that are raised here will help a lot of hungry people in the Valley. It's a win-win for everyone," said Mike Iberis, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank.



Mahoning Valley Corvette members are eager to make the Super Cruise the best one yet. "We are so excited. I cannot believe it. We have a bunch of members that can't wait to step up and take this to the next level, " said MVC President Mike Sodamora.

The club also plans on bringing back the Super Car Cruise Parade to the city.



"Yes, the parade will be the biggest parade ever," said MVC member Sam Sicilia.

The 2018 Salem Super Cruise is scheduled for June 7-10 and is free and open to all cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

The city says while the Corvette Club handles the car show and the cruising, the four-day event will also have quite a few fun activities, live bands and plenty of good food.

