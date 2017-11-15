Shake up in Ohio Governor's race

Poised to potentially jump into the race for Ohio governor, former State Attorney General Richard Cordray has announced he will resign as the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by the end of November.

So far, the Democratic names bidding for Ohio's top position are small compared to the Republican field of heavy hitters.

But should Cordray officially announce his candidacy, political analyst Bertram de Souza said, "I think the Democrats are going to be breathing a sigh of relief that they now have somebody they can kind of tout as being a powerful candidate."

Valley native and candidate for governor Joe Schiavoni tells 21 News that Cordray's potential run isn't going to change his plans. Schiavoni also said that just because someone is well known it doesn't mean people like them or will support them.

"I'm meeting with people every day that are buying into my campaign because they believe in the message and they believe the time is now for change in Ohio," said Schiavoni.

The state Republican Party is already taking aim at Cordray.

In a statement, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken said, "Ohio voters know a swamp creature when they see one."

The state Democratic Party hasn't thrown their support behind any one candidate. Ohio Democratic Party Communications Director Kirstin Alvanitakis said in a statement that "we are committed to an open primary process."

But, political analyst Bertram de Souza says it will be about raising money, and a lot of it. "You have to wonder after the losses the Democrats have suffered how much money is going to be available," said de Souza who also notes that it will take at least $20 million for a candidate to run a credible campaign next year.